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Alcoa School Board race may come down to Provisional Counting Board
By Marcus Fitzsimmons marcusf@thedailytimes.com,8 days ago
The second Alcoa Board of Education seat might be decided on Monday when the Provisional Counting Board for Blount County meets. With three candidates on the ballot and two seats on the board up for election, the two candidates receiving the most votes fill the seats. Incumbent Brandy Bledsoe (R) retained her seat with 1,619 votes in the unofficial total. Incumbent Julie B. Rochelle (R) holds a two-vote margin over challenger Travis Stinnett (I), 1,508-1,506.