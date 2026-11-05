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Van Epps secures reelection to Tennessee’s Congressional District 7 seat
By Cassandra Stephenson,6 days ago
Republican Matt Van Epps secured reelection to Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, outperforming Democratic candidate Darden Copeland at the polls by just over 2 percentage points. The Associated Press called the race for Van Epps Thursday morning. “I believe in showing up, getting to work, and delivering results. The people...