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Looking back at the historic November 1966 early-season snowstorm
By David Wolter,9 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While winter weather typically holds off across south-central Kentucky until late December, early November 1966 delivered an unseasonable shock that remains etched in regional weather history. Sixty years ago this week (Nov. 2–3, 1966), a powerhouse storm system blanketed much of Kentucky and Tennessee with heavy, accumulating snow weeks ahead of schedule.
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