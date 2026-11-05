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EIM expands FloorCode range of warehouse labels
By Steve Katz,8 days ago
Electronic Imaging Materials, Inc. (EIM), a label manufacturer based in Keene, NH, USA, has introduced FloorCode Impact, expanding its range of FloorCode protective floor labels to fill a niche and provide customers with another application-specific option for safeguarding labels in demanding, high-traffic warehouses and facilities. “The introduction of FloorCode Impact...