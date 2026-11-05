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Small businesses turn to AI to fill executive-level roles
By Daily Report Staff,4 days ago
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Artificial intelligence agents are increasingly taking on executive-level responsibilities at startups, allowing small businesses to operate with significantly fewer employees while raising questions about how much human oversight the technology still requires, The Wall Street Journal reports.