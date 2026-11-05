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The Humanoid Robot Supply Chain: Can Manufacturing Keep Up With Physical AI?
4 days ago
The Humanoid Robot Supply Chain: Can Manufacturing Keep Up With Physical AI?. Neeta Verma, Environmental Compliance Leader | Enterprise Quality Governance | Technical Author. Humanoid robots are often presented as an artificial intelligence breakthrough. But the next phase of the industry may be decided less by AI models than by something far more physical: whether manufacturers can build enough reliable actuators, gearboxes, motors, sensors, batteries, precision components and serviceable systems at the right cost and quality.