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Steve Makinen: NFL Week 9 Best Bets
By KDUS 1060,7 days ago
NFL Week 9 Best Bets, Predictions and Picks from Steve Makinen:. There always seems to be at least one week every NFL season in which the public hammers the sportsbooks big-time. It is almost always sometime around midseason when fans, sharps, and oddsmakers alike have formed definitive opinions about the league’s 32 teams. Unfortunately, it is impossible to project exactly when it is coming. That said, for two of the last three seasons, it has come in Week 8. This past Sunday in the NFL, according to the DraftKings betting splits, the “public” was 9-3-1 ATS on their wagers, where the Number of Bets on given sides were stacked in a majority to one team or the other. At the same time, the betting handle majorities, supposedly more “sharp,” were 5-8 ATS.