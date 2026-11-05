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Braun: Election results a ‘wake-up call’ for GOP
6 days ago
Gov. Mike Braun hinted Republicans should pick statewide candidates through public primaries, backed off mid-decade redistricting and dismissed concerns about his administration's performance in wide-ranging comments Thursday about this week's midterm election results. The governor described Democrats' sweeping gains Tuesday as a "wake-up call" and an "opportunity" for Republicans to...