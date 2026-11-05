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Plans to turn old Akron fire station into neighborhood spot get up to $1M investment
4 days ago
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- A new $1 million investment is coming to Akron, tied to a vacant fire station. The city of Akron selected Jeter Capital Investments in 2025 to redevelop Fire Station No. 12 at 1852 W. Market St. into the Wallhaven Hop Shop -- a neighborhood destination with a bakery, a cafe, gathering spaces and entertainment, according to a release.