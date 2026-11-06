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Freshmen Duo Showcase Skills; Mount Drops America East-Metro Challenge Game at UMBC
8 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD (November 5, 2026) – True freshmen Jayla Koser and Karmen McDuffie made strides in their second career games, but the Mount St. Mary's women's basketball team fell to the UMBC Retrievers Thursday evening, 79-53. Karmen McDuffie tied for the team lead with 11 points, going 4-for-4 from the field, including a three-pointer and two foul shots. Jayla Koser registered double digits for the second consecutive game, finishing with 10, while also pacing the Mount in rebounds with five.