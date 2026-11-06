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Beyond the Ballot Box: Elections, Culture & the Fight for America’s Future – Newsmakers At Noon 11/5/26
8 days ago
Republicans took a beating in the midterms. Now what? And are America’s biggest problems really political, or do they run much deeper?. Jeff Reynolds, Editor at Large at Restoration News, joined Denise and Hunter for a candid conversation about the election fallout, voter frustration, government accountability, and the cultural and spiritual challenges facing America.