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Highs And Lows On Lake ‘O’
By Editorial Staff,5 days ago
For years, underwater vegetation in Lake Okeechobee has been disappearing, but now it’s making a comeback!. Last December, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started a “recovery” schedule for Lake Okeechobee, with the goal of getting the lake below 12 feet for 90 days or below 11.5 feet for 60 days. The lower lake level is needed for sunlight to reach the lake bottom and new submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) to sprout.
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