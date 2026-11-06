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Seton Hall secures 67-60 win against LIU
9 days ago
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Roddie Anderson's 19 points helped Seton Hall defeat Long Island 67-60 on Thursday. Anderson shot 6 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (2-0). Elijah Fisher scored 12 points and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. TJ Copeland Jr. shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.