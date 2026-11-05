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Simple Ways Busy Mums Can Take Tyres in Aylesbury Off the Mental Load
3 days ago
Ask any mum what’s on her mind at 8am on a weekday and the car probably won’t come up, unless there’s been a maintenance issue of some sort. Mums are mostly multi-tasking across every area of life. Lunch, reading books, the missing left shoe, the permission slip that was due yesterday. Tyres don’t get a look in and are mostly taken for granted. For most families, they’re not even a thought until the little orange light comes on somewhere along Tring Road within ten minutes to get to the school gates. That’s a shame really, because Aylesbury roads aren’t easy on a car. The town is growing fast. Around 16,000 new homes are planned, so there’s a building site on the edge of most neighbourhoods, with diggers, lorries and mud dragged out onto the road. Anyone who’s picked up a screw in a tyre near a new estate will know exactly how that goes. The HS2 works west of town haven’t helped either. Even the council leader blamed construction traffic for making pothole damage worse. Then there’s the school run, the weekly shop and the endless club pick-ups on top. Tyres take a fair bit of punishment here. Looking after them isn’t complicated, though. It’s mostly about remembering, which is the bit busy mums struggle with. So, the trick with car tyres in Aylesbury is to stop relying on memory altogether.