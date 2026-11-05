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Simple Hedge Care Tips for Busy Family Gardens
3 days ago
When a family calendar is full, hedge trimming can feel like one job too many. Unlike toys that can be put back in a box, a hedge keeps growing whether anyone has time to look after it or not. Fortunately, caring for a garden boundary does not have to mean spending every spare afternoon cutting it. A simple plan, the right tool and a little attention to wildlife can make the work more manageable.