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Evesham Township Council to Remain Under Democratic Control, Infrastructure Improvements, Master Plan Update Cited as Priorities
By Ryan Elmore,8 days ago
EVESHAM—The Evesham Township Council will remain under absolute Democratic control following the re-election of council members Heather Cooper (also deputy mayor) and Krystal Hunter as well as Mayor Jaclyn “Jackie” Veasy. As of this newspaper’s evening deadline of Nov. 4, unofficial election results show Cooper and Hunter...
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