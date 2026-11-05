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VA, DOW Join TEFCA to Expand Nationwide Health Data Exchange
By Henry Kenyon,7 days ago
The departments of Veterans Affairs and War joined the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) Thursday, becoming the latest federal agencies to participate in the nationwide health information exchange network. VA and DOW join the Indian Health Service, Consumer Product Safety Commission and Social Security Administration in participating in...