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Who the Hell Is Hamish?: Paramount+ Sets Global Premiere Date for Australian True-Crime Drama
7 days ago
Paramount+ has announced the premiere date for its Australian true-crime original drama series, Who the Hell is Hamish?, starring Dominic Cooper and Claire van der Boom. Who The Hell Is Hamish? follows Hamish McLaren (Dominic Cooper, Preacher, Fleming) as he returns to Australia from Canada. Surveying his old domain, he sets his sights on Bec (Claire van der Boom, Rush, Love My Way), a recently-divorced single mum with three sons and access to a significant family trust.