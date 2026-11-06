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Nithya Raman Defeats Mayor Karen Bass
By The Editors,8 days ago
Los Angeles has a new mayor-elect. Mayor Karen Bass conceded today to City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who has represented Council District 4 since 2020. As of the latest count, Raman had 429,450 votes to Bass’ 394,796, with 76% of the expected vote in — about 52.1% to 47.9%. More vote updates are scheduled for later today and Friday, but the late votes were trending toward Raman. The Associated Press called the race for Raman at 11:49 a.m.