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An Accessible Christmas In New York City
5 days ago
Christmas in New York City can feel like stepping into a holiday movie: the Rockefeller Center tree glows over the plaza, department-store windows turn into miniature theaters, and festive markets fill Midtown with lights and hot chocolate. It can also mean crowds, cold weather, long blocks, and the occasional subway elevator surprise. An accessible Christmas in New York City is absolutely possible, but it is much more enjoyable when you build the trip around short routes, indoor breaks, and backup transportation.