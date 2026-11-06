undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Okuma America Corp. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
9 days ago
Summer Cline’s promotion to CFO will drive and support strategic financial initiatives that support Okuma’s growth objectives and future vision. Okuma America Corp. has announced the promotion of Summer Cline to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The promotion recognizes Cline’s significant contributions to the organization and reflects the company’s strategic commitment to supporting continued growth and long-term success.