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DesMoines Office Shooting Update
By DIPNEWS,8 days ago
Police have identified the suspect as Jennifer Pledger, 39, of West Des Moines, and charged her with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, all felonies. She is being held at the Polk County Jail. Police say a 9 mm handgun was recovered where she was arrested. The three injured people — a 45-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man, all Postal Service employees — remain stable; the two women were shot and the man was injured in a fall while escaping. Police say 10 to 12 shots were fired on the second floor. No motive has been released.