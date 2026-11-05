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Global Produce & Floral Show Delivers More Than 270,000 Pounds of Fresh Food and Flowers to Central Florida Communities; Cathy Burns and Bill Collins Comment
By ANUK Staff,7 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) donated 230,752 pounds of fresh produce and 42,000 pounds of flowers and plants to communities across Central Florida, thanks to the generosity of exhibitors at the 2026 Global Produce & Floral Show. The show ran October 14–16 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The produce donation, rescued in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, is enough to provide 192,293 meals to neighbors in need.