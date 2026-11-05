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Susquehanna's Fourth Straight Landmark Championship Game vs. Scranton Set for Noon Saturday
7 days ago
SELINSGROVE, PA - Susquehanna field hockey will make its fourth consecutive appearance in the Landmark Conference Championship game when the River Hawks travel to Scranton on Saturday, November 7, for a noon matchup against the host Royals. The championship matchup features two familiar opponents who have established themselves as the...