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FPAA Honors John Pandol of Pandol Brothers as 2026 Member of the Year; Lance Jungmeyer Shares
By ANUK Staff,7 days ago
TUBAC, AZ - The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) proudly announced John Pandol, Director of Special Projects for Pandol Brothers, as the recipient of its 2026 Member of the Year Award. Members vote each fall for their Member of the Year, and the award is announced during the association's Annual Membership Meeting, held this year at the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa in Tubac, Arizona.