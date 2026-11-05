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Spellgarden Games to Bring 90s Thrift Store Simulator to Nintendo Switch
6 days ago
Following a successful debut on PC earlier this year, developer Spellgarden Games announced on November 5, 2026, that its ’90s-inspired management simulator, Thrifty Business, is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch. The studio confirmed that while a specific launch date has not yet been finalized, the wait for the handheld release is expected to be short.