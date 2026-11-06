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Microsoft Updates Xbox PC App for Insiders with Faster Launch Times and Social Integration
7 days ago
Microsoft has released a significant performance update for the Xbox PC app, claiming substantial speed increases for navigation and startup. The update, announced on November 5, 2026, by Jason Beaumont, VP of Xbox Experiences, targets the app’s responsiveness as the company faces intensifying competition from rival PC storefronts. According...