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Modesto Man, 73, Killed Crossing Prescott Road With Walk Signal On
By Amy Boateng,4 days ago
Prescott Rd. & Mt. Vernon Dr. — Approximate Intersection of Fatal Pedestrian Collision. Edward Heiss, 73, was crossing Prescott Road in the south crosswalk with an illuminated walk signal when a car turning left from Mt. Vernon Drive struck him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash has become Modesto's 15th traffic fatality of 2026.
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