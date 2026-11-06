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Let’s Talk: Outdoors — Fall trails, mountain adventures and holiday lights welcome November
By Susan Espiritu,9 days ago
November is bringing plenty of reasons to get outside in East Tennessee. Mountain bikers are gathering at Baker Creek Preserve, holiday lights are returning to Gatlinburg, and families have opportunities to explore wildlife, geology and conservation. Whether your plans include a trail, a mountaintop or an afternoon discovering nature, the...