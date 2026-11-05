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Voter Turnout Tuesday Exceeded Local and Statewide Projections
3 days ago
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 5)–Voter turnout in Tuesday’s general election saw more people show up to the polls or cast ballots across Nebraska. Statewide, more than 59% of registered voters showed up to vote in the general election, exceeding Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s projection of 56%. In Lancaster County, the projection from Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen was 52%, but turnout Tuesday was at 60%.