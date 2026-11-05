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Amazing Race 39 Ep 7 Recap
3 days ago
The Amazing Race 39 speeds through its seventh episode as Mike Bloom and Jessica Liese break down all the drama, chaos, and strategy from Sri Lanka’s action-packed leg. With the pivotal U-turn vote front and center, teams are forced to rethink alliances and tactics as the competition tightens. The hosts dig into the fallout from key decisions, challenge designs, and team dynamics, uncovering how every move shapes the race’s trajectory.