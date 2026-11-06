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Wildcats Make Early Statement with Road Victory Over Florida A&M University
9 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2026) – The Fort Valley State University men's basketball team opened its 2026-27 season with a statement victory Thursday evening, defeating Florida A&M University, 75-70, inside the Alfred Lawson Center. The Wildcats showcased determination, resilience and a strong second-half performance to secure a major road win against the Rattlers.