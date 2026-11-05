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RTsys Group Strengthens Its Presence in Canada with the Sale of Several SEMA Training Targets
By Naval News Staff,4 days ago
At Euronaval 2026, the Morbihan-based RTsys Group announced the sale of several SEMA training targets to two Canadian defense agencies: Defense Research and Development Canada (DRDC) and the Naval Engineering Test Establishment (NETE). This marks a new international milestone for its anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solution, further solidifying its presence in the North American naval defense market.