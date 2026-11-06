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Democrats Enormously Successful in Sweeping Various BurlCo Offices, as Well as in Making Huge Gains at Municipal Level Across County
By Douglas D. Melegari,8 days ago
MOORESTOWN—Burlington County Democrats had an enormously successful Election Night on Nov. 3, having swept races up and down the ballot throughout the county. According to a posting by 7th District Assemblyman Balvir Singh, Democrats in Burlington County flipped 11 seats as well as flipped three towns to Democratic mayor and council majority control.