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One dead, another injured in Jonesboro shooting; person of interest detained
By Ross Underwood, Coastal TV Group,7 days ago
One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Jonesboro. Police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Preakness Drive. The surviving victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening. Officers have detained a person of interest. Detectives are...