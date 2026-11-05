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Wildwood: Film Gang Review
By The Film Gang,4 days ago
Every few years, a mesmerizing, intricate, handcrafted piece of cinema from Laika Studios graces the silver screen and whisks audiences away on a wondrous journey. From director Travis Knight, plus hundreds of pairs of animators’ hands, comes the stop-motion animated film Wildwood. Based on the children’s novel by the same name, the story follows Prue McKeel on the quest to get her baby brother back after he is abducted by a flock of crows and taken into the deepest part of the woods.