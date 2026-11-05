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Colorado Court of Appeals Opinions for November 5, 2026
By Newsroom Staff,5 days ago
The Colorado Court of Appeals issued 3 opinions on November 5. Read the summary and full opinion below. The People of the State of Colorado, Plaintiff-Appellee, v. Christopher Rogers, Defendant-Appellant. 2026 COA 79. In this direct appeal, the defendant argues that he was denied his right to counsel when the district court conducted a competency review hearing while his lawyer’s motion to withdraw was pending,