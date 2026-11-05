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Taft Denver adds Spencer Allen and Sarah Mische, expanding litigation and environmental capabilities
By Newsroom Staff,7 days ago
Taft announced that Spencer Allen and Sarah Mische have joined its Denver office, further strengthening the firm’s litigation and environmental teams. Allen is an experienced litigator who represents clients in complex commercial litigation involving environmental, natural resources, and construction disputes. He advises clients through all stages of litigation, including proceedings in state and federal courts, arbitration, mediation, and administrative hearings. In his construction practice, Allen represents owners, developers, custom home builders, and others in the industry in matters involving construction and design defects, delay claims, and lien priority disputes. Before entering private practice, Allen served as a law clerk to the Honorable Diana L. Terry of the Colorado Court of Appeals and the Honorable Peter W. Hall of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.