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Amazon disputes FTC, 22 states’ allegations of secretly inflating advertising prices by up to 250%
By Jay Edwards,7 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amazon is pushing back against a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission and 22 states, including New Jersey, accusing the online retailer of secretly manipulating its advertising auctions to inflate prices by as much as 250% while misleading advertisers about the reasons for the increases.