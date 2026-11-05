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Best prediction market combos at Kalshi, Polymarket: Predictions for Ravens-Jaguars, Magic-Warriors, NBA, NFL
By Andy Bryan,5 days ago
The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday's slate has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links Jaguars vs. Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET to a Jacksonville win and Baltimore to score more than 13.5 points, a combo that pays $26.73 on a $10 trade. The second links Magic at Suns at 9 p.m. ET and Heat at Warriors at 10 p.m. ET to Orlando and Golden State both winning, a combo that pays $26.94 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: