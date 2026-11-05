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Can UCLA keep their unbeaten season alive and defeat Minnesota?
By Andy StaplesRoss DellengerSteven Godfrey,5 days ago
Can UCLA keep their unbeaten season alive and defeat Minnesota?. College Football Enquirer co-hosts Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger and Steven Godfrey discuss the matchup between UCLA and Minnesota. Is this the weekend UCLA has their unbeaten streak broken? Check out the full conversation on the "College Football Enquirer" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.