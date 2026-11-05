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November 12 Special Planning Commission meeting agenda now available
5 days ago
The agenda for the November 12 Special Planning Commission meeting is now available. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are held as hybrid meetings, with both virtual and in-person attendance options available. Meetings are held at the Castle Pines Community Center (7404 Yorkshire Drive). Register to attend the November 12 meeting virtually.