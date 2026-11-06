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Iowa-Northwestern preview: 'Coin flip' game with PPV coaching matchup
By Josh Pate,8 days ago
Iowa-Northwestern preview: 'Coin flip' game with PPV coaching matchup. Josh Pate calls Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly vs. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker a late-90s pay-per-view poster - and tracks the questionable status of quarterback Aiden Childs and explains why Iowa's grab-bag season makes this one a perfect 10 on his upset alert concern meter. Subscribe to "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on YouTube.
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