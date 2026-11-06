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Michigan State-Michigan preview: Can the Wolverines be trusted?
By Josh Pate,8 days ago
Michigan State-Michigan preview: Can the Wolverines be trusted?. Josh Pate explains why he can't trust Michigan to cover big numbers after a narrow escape against Rutgers, weighs Michigan State's five-game skid and quarterback uncertainty, and still puts a 6 on the upset alert meter for the in-state rivalry game. Subscribe to "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on YouTube.