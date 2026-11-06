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Oregon-Ohio State preview: Ducks, Buckeyes 'on the back burner'
By Josh Pate,8 days ago
Oregon-Ohio State preview: Ducks, Buckeyes 'on the back burner'. Josh Pate notes Ohio State has multiple losses before November for the first time since 2011 and that Oregon arrives with three, then argues the Buckeyes are better than their USC showing if they fix the self-inflicted mistakes and shut down the run. Subscribe to "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on YouTube.