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Texas-Missouri preview: 'Lot of reasons' to like Tigers over Longhorns
By Josh Pate,8 days ago
Texas-Missouri preview: 'Lot of reasons' to like Tigers over Longhorns. Josh Pate previews an 11 a.m. kick in Columbia, running through Texas injuries, the Longhorns' worst three-and-out rate in the SEC, and the handful of cap-busting explosive passes that he argues have single-handedly kept Texas in the playoff picture. Subscribe to "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on YouTube.
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