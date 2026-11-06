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Martinez Lott declares victory in Fresno council race, Pacheco runs up the score and Fresno Unified incumbents struggle
By Rob Parsons,8 days ago
The three frontrunners for Fresno City Council widened their leads in a vote dump on Thursday that tallied roughly 20,000 additional ballots across Fresno County. Community organizer Ariana Martinez Lott ran up the score in her 13-point lead and declared victory on Thursday over political consultant Nav Gurm, who conceded the race Wednesday.
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