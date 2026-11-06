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West Virginia-Texas Tech preview: Red Raiders run over Mountaineers?
By Josh Pate,8 days ago
West Virginia-Texas Tech preview: Red Raiders run over Mountaineers?. Josh Pate delivers a 15-second game breakdown of West Virginia at Texas Tech, contrasting the Red Raiders' top-15 run defense with West Virginia's, marveling at Tommy Castellanos in Lubbock and challenging his producer over Texas Tech's rushing total. Subscribe to "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on YouTube.