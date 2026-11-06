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STONE COLD LOCKS WEEK 9
By Authors,8 days ago
2018 Record 72-50-3 Total: 541-422-16=56%. Hold your nose here!! We will go with a team that is 0-4 at home, and 2-5 overall.. This is strictly a situational pick.. The Browns have been a great story so far this NFL season.. However , in their loss in Pittsburgh last week, possible comeback player of the year, Deshaun Watson, left with a concussion, and is still in concussion protocol as of this writing.. It looks to be Shedeur Sanders under center for the Brownies.. Last year in 7 starts, 3-4, with 54% completion rate, and a 68 passer rating....THAT IS NOT GOOD!!! With 5 comeback wins, which leads the league, Watson is the main reason the Browns are in a playoff spot now.. The Saints at 2-5, coming off a bye, have their #1 WR/ LT coming back..Tyler Shough has played better of late for the Saints, that would love to knock back the upstart Browns..AGAIN HOLD THAT NOSE TIGHT IN THIS ONE.. Enjoy the games!!