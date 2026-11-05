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Brand Conversions Reach a Record-High Project Total in China’s Hotel Construction Pipeline at Q3 2026
3 days ago
In Brief: China’s hotel construction pipeline totaled 3,507 projects with 621,201 rooms at the end of the third quarter of 2026, according to Lodging Econometrics. Upper midscale and upscale hotels accounted for most planned development, while hotel brand conversions reached a record 253 projects and 41,623 rooms. Pipeline totals...